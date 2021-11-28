Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

CENT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

