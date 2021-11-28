Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 688,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 85,605 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIIV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.72.

IIIV opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.12 million, a P/E ratio of -58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

