Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,898 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNMR opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -0.45. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

