Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wipro by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wipro by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Wipro by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

