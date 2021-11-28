CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Up 235.4% in November

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 235.4% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 26,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.10. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

