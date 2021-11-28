CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Up 235.4% in November

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 235.4% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CURR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 26,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.10. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.02.
About CURE Pharmaceutical
