CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Head to Head Contrast

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CVB Financial alerts:

This table compares CVB Financial and First BanCorp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $480.21 million 5.53 $177.16 million $1.59 12.33 First BanCorp. $804.21 million 3.53 $102.27 million $1.20 11.51

CVB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First BanCorp.. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 45.37% 10.55% 1.41% First BanCorp. 27.97% 12.89% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CVB Financial and First BanCorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 First BanCorp. 0 0 1 0 3.00

CVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.29%. First BanCorp. has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.86%. Given CVB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than First BanCorp..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CVB Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First BanCorp. pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

CVB Financial beats First BanCorp. on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank. Its products include loans for commercial businesses, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, land, dairy and livestock and agribusiness, consumer and government-guaranteed small business loans. The company was founded by George A. Borba on April 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.