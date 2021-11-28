CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $302.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.50 million and the highest is $308.16 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $268.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Bbva USA bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

CONE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,151. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

