Dai Price Tops $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.47 billion and approximately $414.64 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00236126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

