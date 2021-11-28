Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $323.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

