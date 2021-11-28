DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $4,872.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006004 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004291 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

