Datamine Trading 14% Higher This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $657,589.43 and $16,962.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.33 or 0.00384730 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013657 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001304 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.76 or 0.01253492 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,237,822 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

