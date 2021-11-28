Datum Reaches Market Cap of $312,509.59 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Datum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Datum has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $312,509.59 and approximately $42,833.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00236710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.