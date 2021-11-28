Decentralized Machine Learning Trading Up 4.1% This Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $516,191.85 and approximately $1,583.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00230377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.