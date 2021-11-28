Define One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.05 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Define coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Define has a market capitalization of $97.38 million and $31.05 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Define has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00102606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.62 or 0.07384264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,178.46 or 0.99976557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Define

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,083,333 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using US dollars.

