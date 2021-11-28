Degenerator Trading Down 2.8% Today (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00323291 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011086 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004776 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

