DeHive Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, DeHive has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a market capitalization of $804,068.71 and $400,287.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001762 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00061243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00074372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.58 or 0.07409049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,788.34 or 0.99590874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars.

