Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 11,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $12.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

