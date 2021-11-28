Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €158.39 ($179.99).

ETR:DHER opened at €116.95 ($132.90) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €94.50 ($107.39) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.54.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

