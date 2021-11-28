Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 378.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

DELL stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

