Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Deluxe worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.60. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.