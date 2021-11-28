Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.