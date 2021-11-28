Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 114,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

