Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 3,915 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 59.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

