Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 45,546 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,546 shares during the period. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF makes up 2.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDHY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 548,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 352.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter.

FDHY stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85.

