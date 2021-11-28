Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$22.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKE. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$12.47 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$788.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

