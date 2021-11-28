Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of JST stock opened at €45.80 ($52.05) on Thursday. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €38.70 ($43.98) and a 1 year high of €57.80 ($65.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €49.63 and its 200-day moving average is €51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

