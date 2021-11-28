Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims IQE (LON:IQE) Target Price to GBX 50

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of LON IQE opened at GBX 34.60 ($0.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £277.64 million and a P/E ratio of -346.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 34.10 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

In related news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

