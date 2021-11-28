Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.21

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 544074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

