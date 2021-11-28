DFSocial Gaming Market Cap Reaches $2.92 Million (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $77,703.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00061938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00098218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.51 or 0.07467928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,544.92 or 0.99136702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

