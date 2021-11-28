Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

DEO stock opened at $201.81 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.