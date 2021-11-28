DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,436,969. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

