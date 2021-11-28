Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.12

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 7428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $667.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 539,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

