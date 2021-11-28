DinoExchange Market Cap Hits $756,240.44 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One DinoExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $756,240.44 and $2.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00074880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00101020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.96 or 0.07476561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,395.85 or 1.00073318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

