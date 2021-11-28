Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) dropped 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 128,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,215,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

DHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $681.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,226,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 108,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 34.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 153.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

