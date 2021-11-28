DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

DLHC stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DLH by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in DLH during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

