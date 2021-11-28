DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $55.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLO opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66. DLocal has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

