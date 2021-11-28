dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,700 shares, an increase of 678.7% from the October 31st total of 62,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE DMYQ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. 2,679,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,026. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 54,248 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DMYQ shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

