DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Baidu worth $26,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.94.

Shares of BIDU opened at $153.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

