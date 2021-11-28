DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $18,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

