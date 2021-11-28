DNB Asset Management AS Has $24.29 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $154.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

