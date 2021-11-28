DNB Asset Management AS Has $38.44 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.