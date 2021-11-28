DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 25,628 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.34 and a 200 day moving average of $274.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

