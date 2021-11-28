DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,956 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

