DNB Asset Management AS Sells 4,067 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 110.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,548 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,592,000 after acquiring an additional 922,570 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,700,000 after acquiring an additional 841,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after acquiring an additional 817,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after acquiring an additional 746,334 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

HDB opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

