DNB Asset Management AS Sells 61,772 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,772 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 114,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

