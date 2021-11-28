DNB Asset Management AS Sells 62,056 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,056 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $32,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

