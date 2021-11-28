DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $249.63 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

