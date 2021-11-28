Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of DLB opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,401 shares of company stock worth $8,615,095. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

