Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 1,469.8% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 14.1% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 20.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVD opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Dover Motorsports has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Dover Motorsports’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

