Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.33. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053. Dream Impact Trust has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

